Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay finally shares the first look into their lyric video for their Let Somebody Go collaboration alongside Selena Gomez.



The entire album is a retro-futuristic piece filled with hard work by Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Huy Berryman and Will Champion.

The song is part of the group’s official Music of the Spheres album and even includes guest appearances by Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15.

Apple joined her father for the Selena Gomez collaboration and helped craft the lyric video for the emotional Let Somebody Go track which included lines like "When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain/They said love is only equal to the pain."

Even Martin's son Moses contributed to the song, Humankind and helped it come to life.

There Moses can be heard singing "I say I know I know I know We're only human/I know I know I know /How we're designed, yeah /I know I know I know /We're only human/But from another planet/ Still they call us Humankind.”









