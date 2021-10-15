 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’
Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay finally shares the first look into their lyric video for their Let Somebody Go collaboration alongside Selena Gomez.

The entire album is a retro-futuristic piece filled with hard work by Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Huy Berryman and Will Champion.

The song is part of the group’s official Music of the Spheres album and even includes guest appearances by Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15.

Apple joined her father for the Selena Gomez collaboration and helped craft the lyric video for the emotional Let Somebody Go track which included lines like "When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain/They said love is only equal to the pain."

Even Martin's son Moses contributed to the song, Humankind and helped it come to life. 

There Moses can be heard singing "I say I know I know I know We're only human/I know I know I know /How we're designed, yeah /I know I know I know /We're only human/But from another planet/ Still they call us Humankind.”



More From Entertainment:

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties
Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change

Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change
Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty

Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty
Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look
Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini dress for outing with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini dress for outing with Travis Barker
Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David

Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David
Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund

Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund
Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career
Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume

Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume
Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End

Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End
Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia
'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

Latest

view all