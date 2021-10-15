 
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in much-anticipated sequel

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in much-anticipated sequel

Indian actor Sunny Deol is back with a sequel of his much-famed movie, Gadar.

The 64-year-old actor is all set to play Tara Singh yet again in the action-drama film.

The motion poster of the film was first dropped by Zee Studios in a Twitter post on Friday.

"After two decades the wait is finally over! Announcing the biggest ever sequel in Indian cinema. Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2," wrote Zee Studios on their official Twitter account.

Apart from Sunny Deol, actor Ameesha Patel will also revive her character as Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma on the other hand will play the role of Jeet, son of Tara and Sakina.

 Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and produced under the banner of Zee Studios.

