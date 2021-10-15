 
sports
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led squad leaves for Dubai

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021


  • The men in green will have to stay in quarantine for a day in UAE.
  • Pakistan cricket team flies from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for UAE in a chartered plane today.
  • Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20.

LAHORE: The Pakistani T20 World Cup squad, led by skipper Babar Azam left for Dubai on Friday for the much-anticipated cricket event.

The Shaheens, as the national cricket squad is properly known, flew from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for the UAE in a chartered plane today.

The men in green will have to stay in quarantine for a day in the UAE.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively.

Related items

The Pakistani team, along with their family members and support staff were taken to the airport under high security.

Millions of fans will be eager to witness Pakistan begin their bid for the trophy with a high-octane clash against arch rival India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The two neighbours will come face-to-face for the first time since their 2019, 50-over World Cup fixture at Manchester, and this will be the sixth time they will compete in the global T20 tournament.

Two days later, Pakistan, the champions of the 2009 edition, will play Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, before returning to Dubai to play Afghanistan for the first time in a T20 World Cup, on October 29.

In their last two matches of the Super 12 stage, which will feature the top eight T20 teams and four teams who secure qualification from Round 1, Pakistan, who have played the most matches (36) in the UAE for an international side and have won 21 of them, will play the runner-up of Group A and winners of Group B on November 2 and 7, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, respectively.

More From Sports:

Papua New Guinea’s leap of faith lands T20 World Cup debut

Papua New Guinea’s leap of faith lands T20 World Cup debut
T20 World Cup: 'Mauka Mauka' returns ahead of Pak- India blockbuster clash

T20 World Cup: 'Mauka Mauka' returns ahead of Pak- India blockbuster clash
T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowling consultant gears up for 'some magic' at mega event

T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowling consultant gears up for 'some magic' at mega event
Happy birthday Babar Azam: Social media shows love for 'batting maestro' as he turns 27

Happy birthday Babar Azam: Social media shows love for 'batting maestro' as he turns 27
T20 World Cup: 'We will try to give our 100%,' says Shaheen Afridi

T20 World Cup: 'We will try to give our 100%,' says Shaheen Afridi
T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh takes jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of tournament

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh takes jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of tournament
T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Ireland overcome Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia serve up a run-fest

T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Ireland overcome Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia serve up a run-fest
PCB suspends cricketer Zeeshan Malik under anti-corruption code

PCB suspends cricketer Zeeshan Malik under anti-corruption code
T20 World Cup update: Pakistan team’s scenario match cancelled, players test negative for COVID-19

T20 World Cup update: Pakistan team’s scenario match cancelled, players test negative for COVID-19
T20 World Cup: Why did BCCI axe Axar Patel from final squad?

T20 World Cup: Why did BCCI axe Axar Patel from final squad?
T20 World Cup: ‘Never underestimate Pakistan’, warns Shahid Afridi

T20 World Cup: ‘Never underestimate Pakistan’, warns Shahid Afridi
Ramiz Raja to meet BCCI, other cricket board chiefs in Dubai today: sources

Ramiz Raja to meet BCCI, other cricket board chiefs in Dubai today: sources

Latest

view all