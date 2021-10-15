 
entertainment
Hiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson pens advice for ‘anyone reckoning with a difficult past’

Hiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson pens advice for ‘anyone reckoning with a difficult past’

Dwayne Johnson wears his heart on his sleeve and gets candid about the life advice he feels may help anyone that’s “reckoning with a difficult past.”

The Rock shared his personal thoughts during his interview with Vanity Fair.

There he was quoted saying, “well, the piece of advice I would give to somebody who’s recoking with a difficult past, is that it’s exactly that; it’s the past, and we’ve all been there. We all have challenges from our past.”

“We have demons from our past, some bigger than others. And the good news is you have an opportunity to influence and direct your future. You have an opportunity to influence your, ‘Right now’.”

“while the past that you had gone through may be challenging and difficult, maybe embarrassing, you can’t hide from it, you can’t erase it. You can learn from it, and you can help influence other people from it, too, as well.”

Check it out below:



