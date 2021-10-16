 
entertainment
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson addresses the places he feels most ‘at peace’

HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson addresses the places he feels most ‘at peace’

Dwayne Johnson recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shared some of the places and moments he finds the most peace in.

The Rock weighed in on some of his most peace-inducing moments while sitting down with Vanity Fair.

There he was quoted saying, “I feel at peace when… I’m somewhat isolated. And what I mean by that is, my family, is with me, of course.”

“Or sometimes they’re not, but I’m at peace when… I’m really surrounded by nothing but mother nature, and there’s no one else around. That’s when I feel at peace.”

