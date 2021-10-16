 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 16 2021
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 23: Karan Johar celebrates 'pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories'

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 23: Karan Johar celebrates 'pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories'

One of the most iconic Bollywood movies Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has turned 23!

Celebrating the legacy of the film that redefined love and friendship for generations to come, Karan Johar congratulated all the actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukharjee, who were a part of the experience.

"23 years of pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories! This was my first time behind the camera and it ignited an unparalleled love for the cinema in me that continues to drive me till today. Gratitude to the best cast, crew & the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on! Thank you," wrote Karan Johar alongside a video montage of the memorable moments from the movie.

The director also tagged Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani in the caption.

Take a look:



