 
sports
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's fielding could be their 'downfall' against India, says Azhar Mahmood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood speaks during a press conference. — AFP
Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood speaks during a press conference. — AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder and ex-bowling coach Azhar Mahmood on Saturday said that poor fielding on Pakistan's part could be their "downfall" against arch-rivals India during their high-octane clash in the T20 World Cup. 

"A catch dropped at a crucial point, or a run out missed when needed most could be the downfall of Pakistan not just against India but any other side," he wrote in a blog for pakpasion.net

He said the team also needed to focus on not giving away extras because in T20 cricket, the margin of runs is so thin that these slip-ups end up costing teams a great deal. 

"Being lax in the field and giving away unnecessary runs are two areas that Pakistan will need to control and work hard upon. I am confident that our youngsters such as Haider Ali and Shadab Khan will be able to contribute and put in good fielding performances which will make this team successful," he added. 

'We seem to be heading in the right direction'

Mahmood expressed optimism about the role PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was playing at the helm of affairs in the cricket board, adding that "we seem to be heading in the right direction". 

"His plans and emphasis on improving infrastructure, cricket at the grassroots, as well as the revival of club cricket were all very heartening to hear. If he is able to implement all that he spoke and promised about then that can only improve Pakistan cricket," he added. 

He praised the PCB chairman for appointing Saqlain Mushtaq as the interim head coach for the ICC T20 World Cup, saying that the ex-spinner was part of the coaching staff for England's 2019 World Cup winning squad. 

"Saqlain’s experience of Western culture and presence will be of great help to the team. The appointment of Matthew Hayden, a World Cup winner himself, will also greatly benefit our team during the tournament," he said. 

The former bowling coach said he believed Saqlain Mushtaq, Vernon Philander and Mathew Hayden's inclusion into the coaching team "can all bring something different in terms of cricketing culture to our team and that should have a positive effect".

'Time to back the squad'

Mahmood spoke about the controversy and the debates surrounding the selection for the T20 World Cup squad, ever since it was announced in early September. 

He said his only concern was the exclusion of Faheem Ashraf from the team, however, adding that it was important to back the team that had been selected for the World Cup. 

"We may have had some reservations about some of the choices but it’s time to move on as this squad has names who are proven performers and match-winners," he said. 

"Players like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will be crucial to our chances because of their vast experience of conditions that we will face in the UAE."

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani plunderer' Haider Ali, five others to watch

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani plunderer' Haider Ali, five others to watch
'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian comedian Dennis

'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian comedian Dennis

T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid set to coach India after mega event

T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid set to coach India after mega event
T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam defends changes in squad

T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam defends changes in squad
T20 World Cup 2021 to feature bat-tracking for the first time

T20 World Cup 2021 to feature bat-tracking for the first time
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja meets BCCI President Saurav Ganguly

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja meets BCCI President Saurav Ganguly
T20 World Cup: The rise of T20 cricket in just two decades

T20 World Cup: The rise of T20 cricket in just two decades
IPL 2021: Du Plessis stars as Chennai down Kolkata to win fourth title

IPL 2021: Du Plessis stars as Chennai down Kolkata to win fourth title
T20 World Cup: PCB reveals much-awaited official kit

T20 World Cup: PCB reveals much-awaited official kit
T20 World Cup: Steyn, Watson, others to join Sammy on commentators' panel

T20 World Cup: Steyn, Watson, others to join Sammy on commentators' panel
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's familiarity with UAE conditions makes them favourites, Sana Mir says

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's familiarity with UAE conditions makes them favourites, Sana Mir says
T20 World Cup: Kohli sheds light on playing in biosecure bubbles

T20 World Cup: Kohli sheds light on playing in biosecure bubbles

Latest

view all