 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Experts note that Prince Charles may reportedly be feeling uneasy with Prince William’s growing popularity, as it may cause him to be erased as heir.

Royal biographer and journalist from the Daily Beast, Penny Junor, made this claim.

Junor admitted to Express, “It’s very hurtful and difficult for Charles to see all the attention on his son, and his pretty wife and his lovely children. Charles and Camilla are grandparents. They can’t compete with that.”

Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’

“I’m sure he’s really proud of William. I’m sure he’s really proud of the incredible work he has done and the success he has made of his marriage and family. But he also doesn’t want to be erased just yet.”

However, at the same time royal author and historian for The Crown Robert Lacey believes “[Charles] is reassured by the knowledge that any speculation that William should be the next to take the crown is not of William’s making."

Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’

“William would be completely opposed to that. He would be the last person to countenance the idea that he should supplant his father. Charles knows and acknowledges that. He understands there is absolutely no danger from William and Kate to his reign.”

Junor agreed to this notion and admitted, “They are all utterly entrenched in the idea of the hereditary monarchy. They all understand if you pick and choose, you lose the rationale.”


More From Entertainment:

Queen claps back at Prince Charles’ monarchy by ‘pushing lesser royals’

Queen claps back at Prince Charles’ monarchy by ‘pushing lesser royals’
I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears

I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears
Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to donors from Diana event after refusing invite

Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to donors from Diana event after refusing invite
Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95

Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95
Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career

Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career
Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Prince Charles risks ‘total eclipse’ by Prince William: report

Prince Charles risks ‘total eclipse’ by Prince William: report
Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers

Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers
Lorde shares the age-old trick to beat stage fright with David Byrne

Lorde shares the age-old trick to beat stage fright with David Byrne
Adele weighs in on ‘hard’ 30 album release: ‘I feel like I lost sight’

Adele weighs in on ‘hard’ 30 album release: ‘I feel like I lost sight’
Selena Gomez details ‘immense pressure’ to be a ‘good role model’

Selena Gomez details ‘immense pressure’ to be a ‘good role model’

Latest

view all