Sunday Oct 17 2021
Sohail Amir wins gold medal at All Pakistan Triathlon 2021 competition

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

  • Sohail Amir wins gold medal in open category at All Pakistan Triathlon 2021 competition.
  • Clinches title of 'Best Athlete'.
  • Bahawalpur Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia distributes medals and prizes among winners.

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Triathlon 2021 competition was conducted at Bahawalpur where Sohail Amir won the gold medal in the open category by completing the contest in 1 hour 15 minutes, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Sohail Amir also clinched the title of “Best Athlete”. Muhammad Bilal and Amir Abbas achieved second and third positions, respectively.

As many as 552 triathletes representing all provinces of the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) enthusiastically participated in this grand event. People from different government departments, the Pakistan Army, Civil Armed Forces, students of various colleges and universities, professional athletes from Pakistan Triathlon Federation and Athletics Federation of Pakistan were also part of this event, said the ISPR.

The competition comprised three sports events, which included 300m swimming followed by 20km cycling and 10km cross country running in the end.

Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia was the chief guest. Olympian Shahbaz Senior was the special guest of honor.

The corps commander distributed medals and prizes among the winners. A large number of notable dignitaries including Olympian Arshad Nadeem, hockey coach Khwaja Junaid, mountaineer Saima Baig, Olympian boxer Asghar Changezi attended the ceremony.

The presidents of Pakistan Tri-Athletics Federation, Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Sports Board were also present. The Pakistan Punjab Rangers displayed a mesmerizing rifle drill during the ceremony, said the ISPR. 

