Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for holding onto ‘very wide’ rift

Experts recently addressed the divide between the royal family as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams made this claim during his interview with the Daily Star and was also quoted saying, "The rift in the royal family does not, so far as we know, appear to have been resolved.

"They initially had huge support after the extremely destructive interview with Oprah.

"A lot of what they said, whilst portraying themselves as victims, never stood up to scrutiny."

The commentator also shed light on the unpredictable nature of Meghan Markle’s decisions, and added, "Harry is writing his autobiography late next year, what, I wonder, will that contain. Quite literally anything could happen.”