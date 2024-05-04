 

George, Charlotte and Louis to intervene in Prince William and Harry's rift

May 04, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids would take charge to end the years-long rift between their father and uncle Prince Harry, claimed a royal expert.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Helena Chard said she believes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will get more curious about the infamous royal rift.

Hence, they would do something to bring their parents and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex closer so they would meet their cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The expert also said that if the “royal children” would not be able to do something about their parents’ feud, they would become the most “damaged generation.”

"As the children get older, they get more curious about their family - why haven't I met my cousins? Why haven't I met my uncle and his wife?” the expert said on the show.

"And hopefully it will be the children that mend the relationship because obviously they all want to see each other,” she added.

"It will be really, really sad for that not to happen. In fact, it will sort of be like a damaged generation, if something doesn't work out.

"But hopefully King Charles will also give a little push."

