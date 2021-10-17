 
entertainment
Britney Spears' aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship

Britney Spears’ aunt recently hit back against Jamie Spears for utilizing ‘barbaric’ tactics against Britney Spears.

Jamie’s half-sister called out his barbaric treatment of the singer during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

There she was quoted saying, "He's barbaric. I mean, who gets to do that to someone? She was just manipulated and used. And he wants to say he protected her? No, he caged her."

She believes Jamie "swooped in at the perfect moment, when [Britney] was at her most vulnerable, to take control.”

“I don’t think he was the hero. I think that he manipulated the situation and that he has benefitted from the situation for over a decade."

She also went on to say, "I don’t know if he could be prosecuted for anything, but he needs to be held accountable.”

However, she is not sure "what anyone could have done" to prevent the alleged abuse. But "I know this — if [Britney's mother] Lynne could have done anything, she would have.”

