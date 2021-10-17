 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

LA officials ask Kobes widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant will have to prove if she is emotionally tormented over photos of the crash site where her husband and daughter died by taking a psychiatric test .

The test is being conducted after she claimed that photos of the plan crash site, that killed her husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Giana Bryant, caused her emotional distress.

A judge has ruled that she must take the test by force after County attorneys want her, and others suing them, to prove the emotional trauma that she claims to be going through in her lawsuit.

As per court documents obtained by USA Today, the County want to determine if the emotional trauma isn’t simply because of the loss of their loved ones rather than the photos circulating among L.A. County Sheriff's deputies, firefighters and others.

The County's legal filing reportedly reads, "Despite putting their mental condition front and center in this case, Plaintiffs refuse to submit to independent medical examinations (IMEs)."

They add ... "The County brings this motion to compel IMEs of the Plaintiffs, which are necessary to evaluate the existence, extent and nature of Plaintiffs’ alleged emotional injuries. Plaintiffs cannot claim that they are suffering from ongoing depression, anxiety and severe emotional distress and then balk at having to support their claims."

More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Emma Watson arrives to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City
New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US
Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day
Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship
'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at end of road in divorce journey

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at end of road in divorce journey

Latest

view all