Sean Penn and Leila George part ways after one year of marriage

Monday Oct 18 2021
Australian actress Leila George has reportedly filed for divorce from actor Sean Penn in a Los Angeles court on Friday.

Leila, 26, who is the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio, filed documents to divorce the 61-year-old Mystic River actor, according to reports.

Penn and George began dating in 2016 and got married in July 2020. The actor detailed his "COVID wedding" while on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August of last year, flashing his wedding ring on the talk show.

"By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” the actor revealed.

Sean Penn was previously married to Robin Wright, with whom he shares two children, from 1996 until 2010, and to Madonna from 1985 until 1989.

