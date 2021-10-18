Kim Kardashian, Khloe react to Kourtney’s engagement

 
Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe have showered love on Kourtney Kardashian after she announced her engagement with beau Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 42 turned to Instagram and confirmed her engagement with Barker on Monday.

She surprised the world by confirming she is now engaged.

Kourtney shared loved-up photos with the beau from the engagement party and wrote “forever @travisbarker”.

Kim Kardashian was the first to react to sister’s engagement.

She dropped numerous ring and heart emoticons in the comment section to celebrate Kourtney’s engagement.

Kim Kardashian also shared a video of Kourtney and her fiancé where the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star can be seen flaunting her diamond ring.

Khloe, who was present at Kourtney’s engagement, also dropped numerous heart emojis in the comment section.

