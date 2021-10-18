 
Monday Oct 18 2021
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz look gruesome in The Batman trailer

Monday Oct 18, 2021

The Batman is garnering a massive response after its trailer was launched at the DC Fandome event on Saturday.

The darker and more violent looks of Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz were unveiled in the teaser. 

Warner Bros has released the complete trailer of the action-packed film which has left fans on the edges of their seats.

The trailer unfolds with iconic 'Batman vibes' and the arrest of Paul Dano’s Riddler, at a diner which later gets spine-chilling with Pattinson’s voice, narrating. "Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning."

The movie critiques seemed impressed with the Dark Knight’s more fierce call to take bad guys down, but Batman's growling, "I'm vengeance” remains the best thing about the teaser.

Fans can’t wait for the film to hit the theatres on March 4th 2022.

