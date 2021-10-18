 
sports
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Ireland's Curtis Campher makes history

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Irish pace bowler Curtis Campher. — ICC
Irish pace bowler Curtis Campher. — ICC

  • Campher's heroics came in the 10th over of the Netherlands' innings against Ireland.
  •  He was bowling his second over for the day, having gone for 12 runs first up.
  • Campher's is the first such effort in the Men's T20 World Cup.

Irish pace bowler Curtis Campher joined Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan as the only men with the remarkable feat of taking four wickets in as many balls in T20Is.

Campher's heroics came in the 10th over of the Netherlands' innings against Ireland in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

He was bowling his second over for the day, having gone for 12 runs first up.

Varying his length through the over and angling the ball in, he sent back Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards to take a hat-trick, before adding Roelof van der Merwe to his victims.

Ackermann was out caught behind on review, having feathered an attempted pull off a shortish ball that seemed to be going down leg. Ten Doeschate was out for a duck, trapped in front by a full and straight one. Edwards too fell lbw as DRS tracked the ball hitting the leg stump. For the final wicket, van der Merwe dragged a wider delivery onto his stumps and the Irish celebrations were in full force.  

Campher's is the first such effort in the Men's T20 World Cup. Malinga previously managed the feat in the 2007 Men's Cricket World Cup, against South Africa.

Rashid's four wickets came across two overs.

Campher is the second man after Brett Lee in 2007 to take a hat-trick in men's T20 World Cups.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: 'India-Pakistan match should be reconsidered'

T20 World Cup: 'India-Pakistan match should be reconsidered'
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka take on debutants Namibia today

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka take on debutants Namibia today
T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh hits back at Shoaib Akhtar over 'Mr know-it-all' dig

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh hits back at Shoaib Akhtar over 'Mr know-it-all' dig
Why was former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested?

Why was former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested?
T20 World Cup: West Indies give 131-run target to Pakistan

T20 World Cup: West Indies give 131-run target to Pakistan
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is
T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad attends training session ahead of tournament

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad attends training session ahead of tournament
WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez celebrates 41st birthday with family, squad in Dubai

WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez celebrates 41st birthday with family, squad in Dubai
T20 World Cup: Athletes from different sports send good wishes to Pakistan Cricket Team

T20 World Cup: Athletes from different sports send good wishes to Pakistan Cricket Team

T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh with 6 runs

T20 World Cup: Scotland beat Bangladesh with 6 runs
Oman Vs PnG: Zeeshan Maqsood equals Daniel Vettori's record in T20 World Cup

Oman Vs PnG: Zeeshan Maqsood equals Daniel Vettori's record in T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Shakib overtakes Malinga as leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

T20 World Cup: Shakib overtakes Malinga as leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

Latest

view all