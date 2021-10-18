 
Monday Oct 18 2021
Web Desk

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pack on PDA in recent concert

Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pack on PDA in recent concert

Megan Fox turned up the heat at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert.

The actress showed her support to her man at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Jennifer’s Body actress packed on the PDA at the concert, something which is not new as the couple is known to display their love on the red carpet and on social media.

Their PDA-packed moment comes after it was reported that Megan and her ex Brian Austin Green are very close to being officially divorced. 

As per TMZ, the former couple did not have a prenup so by California law they are to split everything that they have acquired during their 10-year marriage.

