Monday Oct 18 2021
WATCH: Rohit Sharma 'jumps' into his T20 World Cup jersey

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma jumps on his bed. — Instagram
The players need to engage themselves in activities during the T20 World Cup as they are confined to a bio-secure bubble as part of the ICC's precautionary measures against the COVID-19.

Engaging himself in a fun activity, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma made a video where he could be seen "jumping" into his national T20 World Cup kit.

"Jumping into my India Blue," he captioned the video posted on Instagram.

The Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup — which is the first mega event that ICC is hosting since the pandemic — kicked off on October 17 and will conclude on November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

India will face off against Pakistan in a high-octane clash on October 24.

