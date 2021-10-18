 
sports
T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka takes electrifying one-handed catch

Sri Lankas Dasun Shanaka takes an amazing one-handed catch in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021. — ICC
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka took an amazing one-handed catch as his team faced off against Namibia in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match at Abu Dhabi.

Shanaka's sensational catch helped dismiss Trumpelmann for one run.

Sri Lankan bowlers bowled Namibia for a mere 96, with Maheesh Theekshana picking up three wickets, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva two each, while Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera one each.

Craig Williams scored the most — 29 — for Namibia, while the team's skipper Gerhard Erasmus was able to score 20.

