 
sports
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Namibia's first-ever tournament wicket

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

JJ Smit takes Namibia first-ever T20 World Cup wicket in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021. — ICC
JJ Smit takes Namibia first-ever T20 World Cup wicket in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021. — ICC

Namibia took their first-ever T20 World Cup wicket on Monday as they kicked off their campaign against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, ending nearly two decades in the elite cricketing wilderness since appearing in the 50-overs showpiece in 2003.

Namibia's first wicket came as Ruben Trumpelmann bowled Kusal Perera and JJ Smit took an amazing catch, as the Sri Lankan's bat came slight across the line.

Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed five wickets to help Sri Lanka dismiss debutants Namibia for 96 in round one of the tournament.

Theekshana struck with his first ball and returned figures of 3-25 following Sri Lanka's decision to bowl in the second Group A encounter of the day in Abu Dhabi.

Theekshana, a mystery spinner, was ably supported by Hasaranga's leg-spin.

Craig Williams with his 29, skipper Gerhard Erasmus, 20, and JJ Smit, unbeaten on 12, were the only three batsmen to manage double figures.

Pace bowler Lahiru Kumara struck twice and returned to wrap up the innings with a wicket and a run out from Pathum Nissanka as Namibia were bowled out in 19.3 overs.

More From Sports:

Watch: Virat Kohli mimicks Indian batsman Shikar Dhawan's batting style

Watch: Virat Kohli mimicks Indian batsman Shikar Dhawan's batting style
T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka takes electrifying one-handed catch

T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka takes electrifying one-handed catch
WATCH: Rohit Sharma 'jumps' into his T20 World Cup jersey

WATCH: Rohit Sharma 'jumps' into his T20 World Cup jersey
T20 World Cup: Scotland celebrates victory, interrupts Bangladesh press conference with national anthem

T20 World Cup: Scotland celebrates victory, interrupts Bangladesh press conference with national anthem
'A lot of work needs to be done to revitalise Pakistan-India cricket,' Ramiz Raja says

'A lot of work needs to be done to revitalise Pakistan-India cricket,' Ramiz Raja says
T20 World Cup: Pakistan-India match cannot be cancelled: BCCI

T20 World Cup: Pakistan-India match cannot be cancelled: BCCI
T20 World Cup: Campher's four-in-four helps Ireland thrash Netherlands

T20 World Cup: Campher's four-in-four helps Ireland thrash Netherlands
T20 World Cup: Pakistani bowlers impress in warm-up clash against West Indies

T20 World Cup: Pakistani bowlers impress in warm-up clash against West Indies
T20 World Cup: 'Skinny guy' to 'Pakistan life-saver': Shoaib Malik eyes big finish

T20 World Cup: 'Skinny guy' to 'Pakistan life-saver': Shoaib Malik eyes big finish
T20 World Cup: Ireland's Curtis Campher makes history

T20 World Cup: Ireland's Curtis Campher makes history
T20 World Cup: 'India-Pakistan match should be reconsidered'

T20 World Cup: 'India-Pakistan match should be reconsidered'
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka take on debutants Namibia today

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka take on debutants Namibia today

Latest

view all