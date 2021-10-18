 
Watch: Virat Kohli mimicks Indian batsman Shikar Dhawan's batting style

Indian skipper Virat Kohli. — Twitter screengrab
With cricket fever buzzing around T20 World Cup, not only fans but cricketers are also enjoying the hype around them.

Recently, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen mimicking fellow team player, Shikar Dhawan.

Kohli pulled off the exact facial expressions, batting stance and mannerisms. "Hi, this is Virat Kohli and I am going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his space so much it’s very funny and I have seen it many times from the other end."

"Shikhi, how's this one?" he captioned the video.

Reacting to the video Dhawan's suggested reacted to the video with laughing emojis.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the fun video: 


