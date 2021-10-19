T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today

Match to begin at 3:00pm.

Scotland will be brimming with confidence after a six-run victory over Bangladesh.

A loss today could seal Papua New Guinea's fate at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Scotland will be brimming with confidence today (Tuesday) as they take to the field against Papua New Guinea (PNG), in a match that is crucial for the latter as another loss would most certainly hinder them from qualifying to the next round.

All PNG needs to do is look towards their opponents today, Scotland, for inspiration. The Scots pulled off a dramatic victory against a much more formidable Bangladesh on Sunday.

The two sides are fairly familiar with each other, with Scotland getting the better of PNG in the two 50-over matches and a T20I that they have played against each other in the last three weeks alone.

However, in a game that spans only 20 overs per side, anything can change at any given moment.

Scotland will be looking towards its star batsman, Chris Greaves, to repeat some of his magic again, as the all-rounder starred with the bat and the ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on Sunday.

Greaves' 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.

Greaves, who had earlier rescued Scotland from 53-6 with his batting, had sent back Shakib Al Hasan, for 20, and Mushfiqur Rahim, for 38 to dent Bangladesh´s chase.

Scotland are second in the Group B table, just behind hosts Oman, who thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets the same day.

The top two teams will advance into the next stage and join the heavyweights in the seventh edition of T20's global showpiece.