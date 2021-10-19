 
sports
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: 'India would definitely be worried after Pakistan announced new squad'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Captain Babar Azam (L) and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the warmup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on October 18, 2021. — AFP/File
Captain Babar Azam (L) and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the warmup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on October 18, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Pakistan can beat India, former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed says.
  • "India has a balanced team from top to bottom," Ahmed says.
  • Pakistan and India will face off on October 24.

Former Pakistani Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed believes India would definitely be worried ahead of their encounter with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup after the Men In Green announced a new squad.

Pakistan had added Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, and Fakhar Zaman as replacements in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. 

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz and batsman Haider had come in for Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, respectively, while opener Fakhar, originally named as a travel reserve, replaced Khushdil Shah. Moreover, Malik replaced Sohaib Maqsood. 

Talking on Geo News' programme "Score" on Tuesday, Ahmed said: "The match is going to be tough, but I believe anything can happen and Pakistan might just win the match."

"But yes, India has a balanced team from top to bottom [...] India must definitely be worried after Pakistan announced a new squad," Ahmed said.

Speaking about the importance of seniors, he said the juniors "were not being considered [for the squad]".

"Pakistan should have tried different combinations like they are doing now," the former Test cricketer added.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad beat West Indies by seven wickets through an all-out team effort in their warm-up match for the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Monday.

Pakistan's next warm-up match is against South Africa on October 20, before the Men in Green begin their World Cup campaign against India on October 24 and then face New Zealand on October 26.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: What advice does Salman Butt have for team India?

T20 World Cup: What advice does Salman Butt have for team India?
T20 World Cup: Which England player might not be available for tournament opener?

T20 World Cup: Which England player might not be available for tournament opener?

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate after Windies clash

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate after Windies clash
Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post

Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post
T20 World Cup: Pakistan has more chances of beating India in current scenario, Sehwag says

T20 World Cup: Pakistan has more chances of beating India in current scenario, Sehwag says
T20 World Cup: On UAE pitches, Pakistani spinners may hold the key to victories

T20 World Cup: On UAE pitches, Pakistani spinners may hold the key to victories
T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today

T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam in high spirits after victory over West Indies

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam in high spirits after victory over West Indies
T20 World Cup: Bumrah dismisses Bairstow 'like a boss'

T20 World Cup: Bumrah dismisses Bairstow 'like a boss'
T20 World Cup: Pakistan prepares strategy to tackle India in blockbuster clash

T20 World Cup: Pakistan prepares strategy to tackle India in blockbuster clash
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan, India will qualify for semi-finals'

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan, India will qualify for semi-finals'
T20 World Cup: Team India 'enjoys' Babar Azam's impressive knock against Windies

T20 World Cup: Team India 'enjoys' Babar Azam's impressive knock against Windies

Latest

view all