T20 World Cup: 'India would definitely be worried after Pakistan announced new squad'

Captain Babar Azam (L) and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the warmup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on October 18, 2021. — AFP/File

Pakistan can beat India, former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed says.

"India has a balanced team from top to bottom," Ahmed says.

Pakistan and India will face off on October 24.

Former Pakistani Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed believes India would definitely be worried ahead of their encounter with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup after the Men In Green announced a new squad.

Pakistan had added Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, and Fakhar Zaman as replacements in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz and batsman Haider had come in for Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, respectively, while opener Fakhar, originally named as a travel reserve, replaced Khushdil Shah. Moreover, Malik replaced Sohaib Maqsood.

Talking on Geo News' programme "Score" on Tuesday, Ahmed said: "The match is going to be tough, but I believe anything can happen and Pakistan might just win the match."

"But yes, India has a balanced team from top to bottom [...] India must definitely be worried after Pakistan announced a new squad," Ahmed said.

Speaking about the importance of seniors, he said the juniors "were not being considered [for the squad]".

"Pakistan should have tried different combinations like they are doing now," the former Test cricketer added.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad beat West Indies by seven wickets through an all-out team effort in their warm-up match for the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Monday.

Pakistan's next warm-up match is against South Africa on October 20, before the Men in Green begin their World Cup campaign against India on October 24 and then face New Zealand on October 26.