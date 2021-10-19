Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara raids mother's closet for Eternals premiere

 
Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara tore a page off her mother’s fashion book for her latest appearance.

The 16-year-old was emulating a style of her mother’s on the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals as she donned an Elie Saab Couture dress that Angelina wore in the 2014 Oscars.

The 46-year-old star seemed to be enjoying her time as she stepped out with her daughter as well as her other children Vivienne, Shiloh, Maddox and Knox.

As for Angelina, she donned a gorgeous brown Balmain dress for the premiere as she added the glam factor to her outfit with jewelry and a gold chin cuff. 

