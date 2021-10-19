 
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
T20 World Cup: 'Players who perform well in India-Pakistan match receive global recognition'

Kapil Dev, former Indian cricket captain and a member of the country's cricket board BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, speaks during a news conference to announce its team's coach, in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2019. — Reuters/File

  • Indian great Kapil Dev says if a senior player fails to perform during India-Pakistan match, their reputation can get damage.
  • “The chances of winning the game increases for the team that believes in having fun while playing," former cricketer says.
As Pakistan and India are set to go toe-to-toe in a high-octane clash on October 24, people and analysts are also speculating who is going to win the much-anticipated battle. 

Sharing his views about the most-hyped match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev told ABP that players who perform well in the high-profile India-Pakistan battle manage to “get global recognition.”

The arch-rivals are scheduled to face each other on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Indian great said: “If a youngster comes out and performs well, then he gets praised and receive global recognition.”

“However, if a senior player fails to perform on the big stage, his reputation can get damaged,” he added.

Advising players ahead of the blockbuster match, the former cricketer opined that a team that takes “too much pressure” fails to perform well, and the team that enjoys themselves on the field can become successful.

“It all depends on pressure and pleasure. Whether you are enjoying the game or are under pressure. If you take too much pressure, then you will not get the desired performances,” he said.

“The chances of winning the game increase for the team that believes in having fun while playing.”

