Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Madonna opens up about script of her upcoming biopic

Madonna has shared an interesting update about the script of her upcoming biopic.

The singer said the movie's script is almost in its final stages and will soon go on floors.

Madonna took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a set of selfies in which she was seen perusing a working copy of the screenplay for her upcoming biopic.

"Grateful for the success of Madame, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" Madonna captioned the photos, referering to her recently released Madame X concert documentary.

Although casting for Madonna's biopic has yet to be announced, the Material Girl songstress is credited as co-screenwriter, producer and director.

