 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Amelia Hamlin reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Hamlin liked an Instagram photo of the 45-year-old drummer’s proposal on Monday

Amelia Hamlin came forth subtly showing support towards Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker.

Scott Disick's ex liked an Instagram photo of the 45-year-old drummer’s proposal on Monday, October 18. “

The photo had been captioned, "LOVE conquers all things,” by the Poosh founder.

Earlier this week, the loved-up couple surprised their fans by announcing that they have gotten engaged.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source revealed. “Travis spent forever getting the details right.”

While Kourtney “was very surprised at the timing” of the proposal, the pair had both “talked about their wedding and engagement before,” the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest

Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest
Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros
Dwayne Johnson shares the complex job description of an actor

Dwayne Johnson shares the complex job description of an actor
Miley Cyrus expresses a growing need for ‘more competition’: ‘It’s lonely here’

Miley Cyrus expresses a growing need for ‘more competition’: ‘It’s lonely here’
Céline Dion pushes back Las Vegas show over 'unforeseen medical symptoms'

Céline Dion pushes back Las Vegas show over 'unforeseen medical symptoms'
Madonna opens up about script of her upcoming biopic

Madonna opens up about script of her upcoming biopic

Motion Picture Academy CEO Hudson to step down in 2023

Motion Picture Academy CEO Hudson to step down in 2023
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars isolate after COVID exposure

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars isolate after COVID exposure

Britain's music industry lost one third of its jobs due to the pandemic

Britain's music industry lost one third of its jobs due to the pandemic

Queen Elizabeth. 95, turns down prize celebrating the elderly

Queen Elizabeth. 95, turns down prize celebrating the elderly

Netflix reports booming subscriber growth, courtesy of 'Squid Game'

Netflix reports booming subscriber growth, courtesy of 'Squid Game'

Latest

view all