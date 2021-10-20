Amelia Hamlin reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker

Hamlin liked an Instagram photo of the 45-year-old drummer’s proposal on Monday

Amelia Hamlin came forth subtly showing support towards Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker.



Scott Disick's ex liked an Instagram photo of the 45-year-old drummer’s proposal on Monday, October 18. “

The photo had been captioned, "LOVE conquers all things,” by the Poosh founder.

Earlier this week, the loved-up couple surprised their fans by announcing that they have gotten engaged.



“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source revealed. “Travis spent forever getting the details right.”



While Kourtney “was very surprised at the timing” of the proposal, the pair had both “talked about their wedding and engagement before,” the insider added.