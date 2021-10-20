Kohli shares photo of breakfast with Anushka Sharma, daughter in Dubai

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has breakfast with Anushka Sharma and daughter. Photo: Kohli Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture of him having breakfast in Dubai with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.



In a photo the Indian skipper posted on Twitter Wednesday and other social media platforms, the two can be seen smiling as they eat breakfast in Dubai.

Kohli captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

India and Pakistan play each other on October 24 in a blockbuster clash. Kohli recently captained India to a seven-wicket victory against England during a warm-up match.

While the Indian skipper did not make a big score, youngster Ishan Kishan dazzled with an impressive knock of 70.



India will face Australia today in their second warm-up clash as Pakistan take on South Africa. The Babar Azam-led squad defeated the West Indies in their first warm-up fixture on Monday.



Kohli has announced he will quit as captain of the Indian squad after the T20 World Cup is over.