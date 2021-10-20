Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri to put Aryan under house arrest after bail

Aryan Khan's drug case has taken a serious turn after a special NDPS rejected his bail for the third time.

The star kid, who is currently in a common cell in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, was arrested on October 3 in light of his attendance at a drug-filled cruise party.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri do not know what their son is guilty of, but they have strict plans to ground him for two months once he is released from the prison.



“Neither Shah Rukh nor Gauri are very devout. But when it comes to our children we all become god-fearing and superstitious. Aryan’s parents have been praying a lot. They haven’t been getting much sleep," shared the media outlet.

