 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri to put Aryan under house arrest after bail

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri to put Aryan under house arrest after bail
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri to put Aryan under house arrest after bail

Aryan Khan's drug case has taken a serious turn after a special NDPS rejected his bail for the third time.

The star kid, who is currently in a common cell in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, was arrested on October 3 in light of his attendance at a drug-filled cruise party.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri do not know what their son is guilty of, but they have strict plans to ground him for two months once he is released from the prison. 

“Neither Shah Rukh nor Gauri are very devout. But when it comes to our children we all become god-fearing and superstitious. Aryan’s parents have been praying a lot. They haven’t been getting much sleep," shared the media outlet.

More From Showbiz:

'Shah Rukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi:' Indian Journalist

'Shah Rukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi:' Indian Journalist
Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat with actor submitted in court

Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat with actor submitted in court
Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected by special NDPS court

Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected by special NDPS court

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'
Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis

Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis
'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav signs drama series with 'Friends' alum

'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav signs drama series with 'Friends' alum
Amitabh's real surname is not 'Bachchan': Find out what it is

Amitabh's real surname is not 'Bachchan': Find out what it is
Twinkle Khanna compares Aryan Khan's arrest to this 'Squid Game' episode

Twinkle Khanna compares Aryan Khan's arrest to this 'Squid Game' episode
Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’

Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’
Mira Rajput amazes fans with her beach picture from Maldives vacation

Mira Rajput amazes fans with her beach picture from Maldives vacation
Feroze Khan’s fans get emotional as he shares still from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’

Feroze Khan’s fans get emotional as he shares still from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’
Esra Bilgic on the hunt for Pakistani NGOs

Esra Bilgic on the hunt for Pakistani NGOs

Latest

view all