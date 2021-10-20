 
sports
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in warm-up match

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

— Twitter/BCCI
— Twitter/BCCI

  • India were able to complete 152-run target with 13 balls remaining.
  • Rohit Sharma hits 60, KL Rahul 39, and Suryakumar Yadav 38.
  • Pakistan to face India in high-octane clash on October 24.

India beat Australia by eight wickets in their final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India were able to complete the 152-run target with 13 balls remaining as Rohit Sharma hit an impressive 60, KL Rahul 39, and Suryakumar Yadav added 38 runs to the total.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rahul Chahar were able to get a wicket each.

For Australia, Steven Smith was able to hit 57 runs, Marcus Stoinis 41, and Glenn Maxwell 37, as their top-order batsman — David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Mitchell Marsh — failed to perform.

The bowlers did not perform up to the mark as only Ashton Agar picked up a wicket.

India had beaten England in their last warm-up match and are set to take on Pakistan in a high-octane clash on October 24, with all eyes on the match.

Destination 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia — via Spain and Rwanda

Watch: Kohli pitches in to bowl during T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam'

T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan bowled early in South Africa warm-up match

West Indian spinner Fabian Allen ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in statistics

Kohli shares photo of breakfast with Anushka Sharma, daughter in Dubai

Ex-Australian batsman Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence allegations

Indian politicians call for match boycott ahead of Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

T20 World Cup: England to take the knee with West Indies in opener

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrash Oman by 26 runs

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to clash with South Africa in warm-up match today

