T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in warm-up match

India were able to complete 152-run target with 13 balls remaining.

Rohit Sharma hits 60, KL Rahul 39, and Suryakumar Yadav 38.

Pakistan to face India in high-octane clash on October 24.

India beat Australia by eight wickets in their final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



India were able to complete the 152-run target with 13 balls remaining as Rohit Sharma hit an impressive 60, KL Rahul 39, and Suryakumar Yadav added 38 runs to the total.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rahul Chahar were able to get a wicket each.

For Australia, Steven Smith was able to hit 57 runs, Marcus Stoinis 41, and Glenn Maxwell 37, as their top-order batsman — David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Mitchell Marsh — failed to perform.

The bowlers did not perform up to the mark as only Ashton Agar picked up a wicket.

India had beaten England in their last warm-up match and are set to take on Pakistan in a high-octane clash on October 24, with all eyes on the match.