Wednesday Oct 20 2021
T20 World Cup: Twitter unhappy with Pakistan's loss against South Africa

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Haris Ali gestures during a warm-up match against South Africa in Dubai on October 20, 2021. — Twitter/SGanguani
ABU DHABI: Pakistan lost a nail-biting match to South Africa by six wickets, as the bowlers failed to contain the Proteas in the warm-up match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan failed to impress with the bat as they scored 15 and 19, respectively, while Pakistani bowlers did not pick up timely wickets to restrict South Africa.

South Africa hit 190 in their 187-run target chase, with an impressive inning from Rassie van der Dussen, who hit 101 to lead his team to victory.

Fans took to Twitter to vent out their anger, with the majority expressing dissatisfaction with the team's bowlers, who had performed well in the previous match against West Indies.

Here's what they have to say:


