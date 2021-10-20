T20 World Cup: Asif Ali impresses fans with 'brilliant knock' against South Africa

Pakistani batsman Asif Ali walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the T20 World Cup warm-up match at Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2021. — Twitter

Pakistani batsman Asif Ali has impressed fans with his impressive knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup warm-up match at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The batsman hit two 4s and two 6s, as he scored 32 runs off 18 balls at a strike rate of 177.77. Ali scored the second-most for Pakistan today, right behind Fakhar Zaman, who managed to make 52 runs.

But despite their efforts, South Africa's impressive batting helped them defeat Pakistan by six wickets, as the bowlers failed to restrict the Proteas' batsmen.

However, Twitter still showered praise on the batter.

