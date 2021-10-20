 
Emma Watson says Prince William's Earthshot Prize aims to incentivize change

Emma Watson on Tuesday said Prince William Earthshot prize aims to incentivize change and help repair the planet.

In a statement issued on Instagram, the actress said "The awards are centered around five ‘Earthshots’ - goals to improve life for generations to come."

Emma, one of many celebrities who attended the awards ceremony on Sunday, said "The winners of the Fix Our Climate award was the Enapter team behind the AEM Electrolyser, which turns renewable electricity into emission-free hydrogen gas, heats homes, and fuels essential industries."

She added, "Enapter was co-founded by the formidable Vaitea Cowan, who experienced the impacts of climate change first-hand growing up on a Pacific Island"

Emma Watson expressed the hope that these awards will help take these solutions to scale - and fast.



