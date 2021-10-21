 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart reacts to playing Joker in Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Kristen Stewart reacts to playing Joker in Robert Pattinsons Batman
Kristen Stewart reacts to playing Joker in Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

Kristen Stewart is looking for something out of the box for her upcoming project.

In a recent interview with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, the 31-year-old responded to the ongoing campaign, that supports her to play Joker opposite Robert Pattinson in Batman. 

"I love the energy behind that but, dude, it's really been done so well," Stewart said. "I mean, I love that gusto. Let's figure something else out. I'm totally down to play a freaky, scary person," Kristen chuckled.

When asked if she was against it, Stewart said, "Not 'no,' but not the most stoked I've ever been. Let's do something new."

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B fangirls over 'YOU' star Penn Badgley: 'HE KNOWS ME!!!'

Cardi B fangirls over 'YOU' star Penn Badgley: 'HE KNOWS ME!!!'
Kate Middleton, Prince William share PDA-filled moments from Earthshot Awards

Kate Middleton, Prince William share PDA-filled moments from Earthshot Awards
Scott Disick is 'distancing himself' from Kardashians after ex Kourtney's engagement

Scott Disick is 'distancing himself' from Kardashians after ex Kourtney's engagement

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's final 007 movie to cross $500 million milestone

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's final 007 movie to cross $500 million milestone
Meghan Markle writes a letter to US Congress for paid family leave

Meghan Markle writes a letter to US Congress for paid family leave
Justin Bieber dominates MTV EMAs nominations with 8 nods

Justin Bieber dominates MTV EMAs nominations with 8 nods
Billie Eilish gives sweet surprise to Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish gives sweet surprise to Daniel Craig
Kourtney Kardashian opens up on romantic proposal from Travis Barker, shares more engagement pics

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on romantic proposal from Travis Barker, shares more engagement pics
Victoria Beckham looks ultra glamorous as she enjoys family dinner with husband David and daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham looks ultra glamorous as she enjoys family dinner with husband David and daughter Harper
Emma Watson says Prince William's Earthshot Prize aims to incentivize change

Emma Watson says Prince William's Earthshot Prize aims to incentivize change
Queen Elizabeth's decision to cancel Northern Ireland trip not related to coronavirus: report

Queen Elizabeth's decision to cancel Northern Ireland trip not related to coronavirus: report
Queen Elizabeth won't step down as monarch: royal expert

Queen Elizabeth won't step down as monarch: royal expert

Latest

view all