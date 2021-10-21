Watch: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh break the internet with track 'Aila Re Ailaa'

The first song of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has officially dropped and it is everything fans had imagined.

Akshay, along with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have taken the floor with their power-packed energy in track Aila Re Ailaa.

The song has been sung by Daler Mehndi and compsed by Tanishk Bagchi. Writer Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics of the energy-filled track.



All three actors also turned to their Instagram handles on Thursday to share the high-anticipated dance number.

"It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now: link in bio #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas."



