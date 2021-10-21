Shah Rukh Khan leaves home for first time, visits Aryan Khan in jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is visitng his son Aryan Khan in jail, almost two weeks after his arrest.

Aryan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, met with his father for about 16 to 18 minutes.

According to reports, SRK spoke with Aryan through a glass partition via intercom, in surveillance of jail authorities.

Shah Rukh's visit to 23-year-old son comes right after Maharashtra jails lifted COVID-19 restrictions around physical meetings. The actor has now approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail for son in the drugs case.