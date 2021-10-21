 
T20 World Cup: Kohli says Pakistan match does not make him nervous

Indian skipper Virat Kohli smiles for a picture. Photo: AFP
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has made it clear he is not nervous heading into the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash this Sunday. 

Cricket legends from both sides of the border, analysts and pundits have always said that whichever side absorbs pressure better during an India-Pakistan match, ends up winning it. 

Indian skipper Kohli took to Twitter to state he is not nervous heading into India's opening match against Pakistan. 

In a tweet promoting the Indian clothing brand Wrogn, Kohli tweeted:

"People: Big match on Sunday. You're nervous, right?

Me:"

The Indian captain used the name of the brand, wrogn, as if he was saying "wrong" and social media users were quick to notice. 

'Just another game of cricket' for Kohli

A few days earlier, the Indian skipper remained unmoved by all the hype surrounding the India-Pakistan World Cup clash. 

"I have always approached this game as just another game of cricket," he said. 

Commenting on the expensive tickets for the match, the Indian skipper acknowledged that the hype created for this particular match was a massive one. 

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad beat West Indies by seven wickets through an all-out team effort in their warm-up match for the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Monday.

However, Pakistan lost to South Africa Wednesday in a match that went down to the last ball. Pakistani openers Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam both failed to score impressively in the match. 

However, Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali pitched in with valuable contributions. 

India, on the other hand, have won both their warm-up matches against England and Australia, convincingly. 

