Ananya Panday questioned on basis of chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone

Ananya Panday is currently undergoing questioning as a result of the chat conversations that were recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone after his arrest.



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached out to Ananya for a 2 pm questioning and authorities have since taken away her phone.

Not only that, a separate NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, for paperwork later that day, and since then, the actor has received an 18-minute visitation right with his son, through the intercom.

For those unversed, Aryan has been in police custody since he was arrested during a routine cruise ship drug raid on the 3rd of October.