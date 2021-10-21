 
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Ananya Panday questioned on basis of chats recovered from Aryan Khan's phone

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Ananya Panday is currently undergoing questioning as a result of the chat conversations that were recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone after his arrest.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached out to Ananya for a 2 pm questioning and authorities have since taken away her phone.

Not only that, a separate NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, for paperwork later that day, and since then, the actor has received an 18-minute visitation right with his son, through the intercom.

For those unversed, Aryan has been in police custody since he was arrested during a routine cruise ship drug raid on the 3rd of October. 

