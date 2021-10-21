 
Thursday Oct 21 2021
T20 World Cup: What will happen if Pakistan lose against India?

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

  • Pakistan cannot make it to semis after loss, Brad Hogg says.
  • Hogg says Pakistan, India to make it to semis from Group 1.
  • Pakistan will face India on October 24.

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has said Pakistan might not be able to get their momentum back and proceed to the semi-finals if they lose their first match of the Super 12 stage against India on October 24.

The high-octane clash has gained a lot of attention, with experts saying that Pakistan can beat India if they play their cards right, but several have noted that Virat Kohli's team is the favourite in present conditions.

The former Australian cricketer, interacting with Deep Dasgupta on his YouTube channel, said the Kohli-led squad could easily make it to the semi-finals if they defeat the Babar Azam-led side, as Pakistan, who face New Zealand two days later, will find it hard to bounce back.

“If Pakistan get beaten by India in the first game, they’ve got a short turnaround to play New Zealand. I think that will be a huge factor in whether Pakistan go through or not. If Pakistan lose against India in the first game, I don’t think they will get through, India will get through. So watch that space,” he said.

Semi-finalists

The former spinner has kept both sides — India and Pakistan — in his list of semi-finalists. He added that the two sides would make it to the semis from Group 2, while from Group 1, he picked West Indies and England.

“The teams that I think are going to go to the semis are England and the West Indies from Group 1 and from Group 2 I think it’s going to be Pakistan and India,” the former spinner added.

