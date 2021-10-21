 
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Squid Game director responds red-blue, player-guard rumours

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Squid Game director finally reacts to the rumours surrounding the red-blue player-guard that’s been surrounding the series.

According to a report by Forbes, Hwang Dong-Hyuk started off his clarification by saying, “These viewers are definitely more creative than I am.”

He started off his explanation by revealing that there was no such metric in the series.

In fact, no matter whether the player picks blue or red, they would still end up playing in the game.

Thus, the only reason for the choice was inspired by an old folktale Dong-Hyuk heard in his youth. 

The story was about a ghost in the bathroom who would ask people to choose between red and blue tissues, but would kill them irrespective of the choice they made. 

