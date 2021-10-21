 
sports
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: 'Indian media piling pressure' on Virat Kohli's team, says Shoaib Akhtar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

  • Shoaib Akhtar says India trying to gain morale.
  • "Pakistan has got nothing to lose," former pacer says.
  • Hasan, Shaheen good choices for death overs, he says.

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said team India is in a "bad state" as their local media has created intense hype ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan on October 24.

The former pacer, talking on Geo Super's programme "Sports Floor", said: "[India] are trying to gain morale as they have a lot of pressure on them. Pakistan has got nothing to lose — they just need to win a match of two qualify for the semi-finals."

Akhtar said the warm-up defeat against South Africa should be slid under the rug, as whenever Pakistan has to win a big tournament, they start off by losing matches.

"If I were their coach, I would ask them to not worry and play it like a normal match," he said.

The former pacer said the team should not worry about its upcoming match with India, as whenever Pakistan gains momentum, it becomes a danger to other teams.

Talking about which bowlers should bowl the death overs, he said Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi would be good choices, as Pakistan would play with an attacking strategy.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Scotland secures position in Group B along with Pakistan, India

T20 World Cup: Scotland secures position in Group B along with Pakistan, India
T20 World Cup: Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s

T20 World Cup: Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s
T20 World Cup: Scotland qualifies for second round for the first time after win against Oman

T20 World Cup: Scotland qualifies for second round for the first time after win against Oman
Pakistan gets cricket boost as Windies' women to tour in November

Pakistan gets cricket boost as Windies' women to tour in November
T20 World Cup: Babar will be 'under pressure' during India vs Pakistan match

T20 World Cup: Babar will be 'under pressure' during India vs Pakistan match
T20 World Cup: Kohli triggers India, Pakistan Twitter meme war

T20 World Cup: Kohli triggers India, Pakistan Twitter meme war
T20 World Cup: Pakistan-India match 'a real dog fight', Australian great Hayden says

T20 World Cup: Pakistan-India match 'a real dog fight', Australian great Hayden says
T20 World Cup: What will happen if Pakistan lose against India?

T20 World Cup: What will happen if Pakistan lose against India?
Pakistan can again be kings of Asian cricket despite India's rise due to IPL: Mudassar Nazar

Pakistan can again be kings of Asian cricket despite India's rise due to IPL: Mudassar Nazar
T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan player statistics

T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan player statistics
T20 World Cup: Pakistan finalise strategy for blockbuster match against India

T20 World Cup: Pakistan finalise strategy for blockbuster match against India
Rashid Khan has his eyes on T20 World Cup, not marriage

Rashid Khan has his eyes on T20 World Cup, not marriage

Latest

view all