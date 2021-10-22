 
Beyonce drops new single 'Be Alive'

Beyonce has dropped new single 'Be Alive' in trailer for Will Smith's upcoming biopic King Richard about Venus and Serena Williams.

The Music  blessed her fans with a new single, called Be Alive, in the new trailer for Will Smith's upcoming biopic about the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Nearly halfway through the three-minute preview, which the 53-year-old Hitch star introduced alongside the tennis superstars, Queen Bey, 40, can be heard soulfully belting.

'It feels so good to be alive, that's why I live my life with pride,' the track Beyonce blessed her fans with a new single called Be Alive in the new trailer for Will Smith's upcoming biopic cabout the dad of Venus.

