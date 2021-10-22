Beyonce drops new single 'Be Alive'

Friday Oct 22, 2021
Beyonce has dropped new single 'Be Alive' in trailer for Will Smith's upcoming biopic King Richard about Venus and Serena Williams.
Nearly halfway through the three-minute preview, which the 53-year-old Hitch star introduced alongside the tennis superstars, Queen Bey, 40, can be heard soulfully belting.
