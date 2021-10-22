Ananya Pandey agreed to arrange ganja for Aryan Khan: NCB source

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey reportedly agreed to arrange drugs for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

According to India Today, sources close to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) shared that messages exchanged between her and the star actor indicated that she agreed to arrange ganja for him.

Furthermore, she has been asked to appear at the NCB office once more for further questioning.

Earlier the NCB team reached out to Ananya for a 2pm questioning after which authorities had confiscated her phone.

For those unversed, Aryan has been in police custody since he was arrested during a routine cruise ship drug raid on the 3rd of October.

His case continues to get more complex as he was recently rejected for a bail plea for the second time with his legal team moving his case to Bombay High Court.