Friday Oct 22 2021
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan drop teaser of much-awaited sequel

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Yash Raj Films have finally dropped the teaser of their much-anticipated sequel to 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli.

Rani Mukherjee, who is reprising her role as Bubli in the film, is joined by Saif Ali Khan this time around. 

The official teaser of the film released this Friday, giving fans a glimpse of both Rani and Saif fighting for their spot with much younger characters, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagah.

The one-and-a-half minute clip starts with Rani and Saif gushing over their collaboration after 12 years before they are joined by Siddhanth and Sahrvari who also claim to be Bunty and Babli.

The movie is expected to hit cinemas in 2022.


