 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday rejects 'Ganja' allegations, says she has 'never' consumed drugs

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Ananya Panday rejects Ganja allegations, says she has never consumed drugs
Ananya Panday rejects 'Ganja' allegations, says she has 'never' consumed drugs

Indian actor Ananya Panday has rubbished all rumors around supplying drugs to Aryan Khan.

The star, who is currently sitting with the Narcotics Control Bureau for an investigation, says that she never procured Ganja for Aryan.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.

NCB further alleged that both Ananya and Aryan, who happen to be family friends, often talked about drugs during their WhatsApp chats.

Friday marks as Ananya's second visit at the NCB office. The 22-year-old earlier appeared in front of the officials on Thursday, October 21.

More From Showbiz:

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan drop teaser of much-awaited sequel

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan drop teaser of much-awaited sequel
Osman Khalid Butt sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves on Usman Mukhtar's Mehndi

Osman Khalid Butt sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves on Usman Mukhtar's Mehndi
Watch: Usman Mukhtar channels his inner 'disco dancer' for Mehndi night

Watch: Usman Mukhtar channels his inner 'disco dancer' for Mehndi night
Ananya Panday agreed to arrange ganja for Aryan Khan: NCB source

Ananya Panday agreed to arrange ganja for Aryan Khan: NCB source
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to bid for IPL team with Manchester United?

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to bid for IPL team with Manchester United?
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'pain' for elderly in old-age homes

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'pain' for elderly in old-age homes
Kareena Kapoor on teaching Taimur, Jeh gender equality: 'Mother is their father’s equal'

Kareena Kapoor on teaching Taimur, Jeh gender equality: 'Mother is their father’s equal'
Swara Bhaskar extends support to Aryan Khan following bail plea rejection

Swara Bhaskar extends support to Aryan Khan following bail plea rejection

Ananya Panday questioned on basis of chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone

Ananya Panday questioned on basis of chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone
Shah Rukh Khan emotionally moved after meeting Aryan Khan in person

Shah Rukh Khan emotionally moved after meeting Aryan Khan in person
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's babygirl Alyana 'only listens to her baba's music'

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's babygirl Alyana 'only listens to her baba's music'
Aryan Khan's jail inmate witnessed star kid sob multiple times: 'No VIP treatment'

Aryan Khan's jail inmate witnessed star kid sob multiple times: 'No VIP treatment'

Latest

view all