Olivia Rodrigo channels troubled teen vibes for new MV ‘Traitor’

Friday Oct 22 2021
Friday Oct 22, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo channels the inner troubled youth to portray a nostalgic character in her brand new music video (mv) Traitor.

For those unversed, Traitor is an emotional song that is part of her debut album Sour.

The 18-year-old ex-Disney star dropped the first look into her new release on Instagram and shocked fans with the transcending psychedelic vibe of her song.

It tells the story of a brokenhearted young girl learning to get over an old lover that picks someone else right after their breakup.

In the music video, she can be seen driving around in a glowing pick-up truck alongside her friends and hits up old spots like the school pool, football field and even the arcade to try and forget her pain.

Check it out below:



