Saturday Oct 23 2021
Assistant director handed the loaded gun to Alec Baldwin

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

An assistant director handed the gun to Alec and told the actor it was safe to use before the deadly incident, according to the warrants.

The warrant says the gun on the "Rust" movie set was loaded with a live round.

The assistant director didn't know the gun was loaded, but it doesn't mention who actually loaded the gun ... which may become the central issue.

Alec's blood-stained costume from the movie has been taken as evidence, as well as the gun that went off, plus other prop guns and ammo being used on set, according to the warrant.

Alec pulled the trigger on the gun and the accident resulted in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Hutchins. She was struck and airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Director Souza was also hit, but has reportedly been released from the hospital.

Victoria Beckham shows her love for husband David will never die

Meghan Markle under fire for writing a letter to US Congress with her Duchess title

Adele prefers Prince Harry over Prince William

Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth's health after hospital stay

Swedish rapper Einar shot dead

Alec Baldwin issues statement after fatally shooting cinematographer

K-pop BTS leaves Sony for Universal

Five facts about Alec Baldwin

Olivia Rodrigo channels troubled teen vibes for new MV ‘Traitor’

US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

