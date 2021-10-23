 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick spotted with mystery woman after Kourtney Kardashian engagement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

The father of three was seen hanging out with a 23-year-old model in LA 

Scott Disick was seen partying with a mystery woman at a party, days after ex Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement.

The father of three was seen hanging out with a 23-year-old model, as reported by Page Six, last night in Los Angeles.

For the date, Disick kept it casual with cargo pants and a black hoodie. Meanwhile, his gal pal sported a tight black dress and knee-high leather boots.

This is the first time the Flip It Like Disick star was spotted in public after Kourtney and her beau Travis Barker got engaged.

According to an insider, Disick was “losing his mind” over the impending nuptials of his ex.

“Scott is going crazy,” the source claimed. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

More From Entertainment:

Lawyers address possible legal implications of horrific prop gun shooting

Lawyers address possible legal implications of horrific prop gun shooting
K-pop megaband BTS leaves Sony for Universal

K-pop megaband BTS leaves Sony for Universal
Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan's WhatsApp chats being 'misinterpreted' by NCB

Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan's WhatsApp chats being 'misinterpreted' by NCB
Victoria Beckham shows her love for husband David will never die

Victoria Beckham shows her love for husband David will never die
Assistant director handed the loaded gun to Alec Baldwin

Assistant director handed the loaded gun to Alec Baldwin
Meghan Markle under fire for writing a letter to US Congress with her Duchess title

Meghan Markle under fire for writing a letter to US Congress with her Duchess title
Adele prefers Prince Harry over Prince William

Adele prefers Prince Harry over Prince William
Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help
Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth's health after hospital stay

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth's health after hospital stay
Swedish rapper Einar shot dead

Swedish rapper Einar shot dead
Alec Baldwin issues statement after fatally shooting cinematographer

Alec Baldwin issues statement after fatally shooting cinematographer

Latest

view all