Scott Disick spotted with mystery woman after Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Scott Disick was seen partying with a mystery woman at a party, days after ex Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement.



The father of three was seen hanging out with a 23-year-old model, as reported by Page Six, last night in Los Angeles.

For the date, Disick kept it casual with cargo pants and a black hoodie. Meanwhile, his gal pal sported a tight black dress and knee-high leather boots.

This is the first time the Flip It Like Disick star was spotted in public after Kourtney and her beau Travis Barker got engaged.

According to an insider, Disick was “losing his mind” over the impending nuptials of his ex.

“Scott is going crazy,” the source claimed. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”