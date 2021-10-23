 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege
Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'

Yash Raj Films owner, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, is all set to take Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Broadway musical.

Almost after 26 years when the movie first hit the theaters, Chopra has expressed his ambition to make it on to a musical.

In a statement written to the media, Chopra announced how "terribly nervous and incredibly excited" he is about the next project. "I feel like 23 again," he wrote in his note.

Chopra continued, "I’m a hardcore cinema guy, I have never done theatre in my life and here I am trying to pull off the craziest ambition of my life." 

DDLJ is one of the films that have defined Bollywood romance over the years. The movie released on October 20, 1995 and starred actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.


More From Showbiz:

Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances

Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances
Naimal Khawar Khan steals hearts in emerald green saree at Usman Mukhtar's wedding

Naimal Khawar Khan steals hearts in emerald green saree at Usman Mukhtar's wedding
Sara Ali Khan trolled for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah

Sara Ali Khan trolled for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah
Shah Rukh Khan feared his fame could 'spoil' his kids life: 'I don't want them fighting that '

Shah Rukh Khan feared his fame could 'spoil' his kids life: 'I don't want them fighting that '
Ananya Panday rejects 'Ganja' allegations, says she has 'never' consumed drugs

Ananya Panday rejects 'Ganja' allegations, says she has 'never' consumed drugs
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan drop teaser of much-awaited sequel

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan drop teaser of much-awaited sequel
Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah praises him for drama serial ‘Barbaroslar’

Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah praises him for drama serial ‘Barbaroslar’
Osman Khalid Butt sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves on Usman Mukhtar's Mehndi

Osman Khalid Butt sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves on Usman Mukhtar's Mehndi
Watch: Usman Mukhtar channels his inner 'disco dancer' for Mehndi night

Watch: Usman Mukhtar channels his inner 'disco dancer' for Mehndi night
Ananya Panday agreed to arrange ganja for Aryan Khan: NCB source

Ananya Panday agreed to arrange ganja for Aryan Khan: NCB source
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to bid for IPL team with Manchester United?

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to bid for IPL team with Manchester United?
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'pain' for elderly in old-age homes

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'pain' for elderly in old-age homes

Latest

view all