Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'

Yash Raj Films owner, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, is all set to take Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Broadway musical.

Almost after 26 years when the movie first hit the theaters, Chopra has expressed his ambition to make it on to a musical.



In a statement written to the media, Chopra announced how "terribly nervous and incredibly excited" he is about the next project. "I feel like 23 again," he wrote in his note.

Chopra continued, "I’m a hardcore cinema guy, I have never done theatre in my life and here I am trying to pull off the craziest ambition of my life."

DDLJ is one of the films that have defined Bollywood romance over the years. The movie released on October 20, 1995 and starred actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.





